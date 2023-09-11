Chelsea has received a sigh of relief as Mykhailo Mudryk, the 22-year-old winger, was able to resume training with the Ukraine national team following an injury scare during a Euro 2024 qualifier against England, reported by GOAL. Mudryk had to be substituted late in the match and appeared to be dealing with a calf issue after an awkward fall during a duel with England's Kyle Walker. The club didn't want to take any risks with his fitness.

However, the situation has taken a positive turn as Mudryk participated in a recovery session on Sunday, as reported by Standard Sport. This development has allowed him to be included in Serhiy Rebrov's traveling squad for Ukraine's upcoming qualification clash against reigning European champions Italy in Milan on Tuesday.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved to hear that Mudryk's injury scare didn't result in a significant setback, considering the club's ever-growing injury list. The Blues are currently without key players such as Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja, and Marcus Bettinelli.

Despite his struggles to make a significant impact at Chelsea following his £89 million ($111 million) transfer in January, Mudryk remains a player with immense potential. He is yet to score his first competitive goal for the club after 20 appearances, but his searing pace remains a valuable asset that could be unlocked with further development.

As Mykhailo Mudryk continues to hone his skills and gain experience at both the club and international level, Chelsea will be hoping that he can fulfill his potential and contribute to their success in the future, while also minimizing the impact of their ongoing injury woes.