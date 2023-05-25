Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala has refused to open the lid on the rumors linking him with a move away from AS Roma this summer.

Speaking to Highsnobiety on the Adidas Football’s Prada collaboration shoot set, Dybala said, “The truth is that [I think] I’m at a very good age. I feel I’m at the right age to be able to keep reaching goals and keep working, keep growing.

Since we talked earlier about goals, I have many in mind that I want to be able to reach in terms of football but also in terms of life, and I believe that the best way to reach them is to work, do my best, [and] fix every detail so that I can always be at 100%.”

There have been rumors that Dybala could leave Jose Mourinho’s team if Roma fail to win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League next season. The Italian giants are set to play Sevilla in the competition’s final.

Although he has only spent one season in Rome, Dybala has been named “The New King of Rome.” The World Cup winner joined the Conference League winners last summer as a free agent from Juventus.

Many pundits and fans believed that the 29-year-old was past his prime. However, he has answered his critics with a breathtaking season. The left-footed attacker has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Europa League final has a significant value in Roma’s project. If the Italian Giants lose, they won’t just have the risk of losing their Argentine superstar. Most importantly, they could also lose their manager, Jose Mourinho, as there are reports of him getting linked with PSG in the summer.