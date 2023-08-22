Since completing his high-profile transfer to Chelsea for £47.5 million ($61 million) in the summer of 2022, Raheem Sterling has opened up about the challenges he has faced and his determination to regain his form on the pitch, reported by goal.com. The England international, who had enjoyed seven successful years at Manchester City prior to his move, acknowledged that he has not been performing at his best for the Blues.

Sterling, known for his pace and attacking prowess, found the back of the net just nine times in 38 appearances for Chelsea during the 2022-23 season. This was a significant drop from his previous performances at Manchester City, where he had consistently scored over 20 goals in multiple seasons.

The 28-year-old forward expressed his commitment to rediscovering his top form and attributed his struggles to the transition period he faced upon joining Chelsea. Sterling emphasized the importance of being aggressive, driving forward, and making quick decisions on the pitch. He highlighted that he thrives when he can turn and drive with the ball, and he aims to bring this dynamism back to his game.

Sterling's comments suggest that he is eager to adapt to Chelsea's style of play under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino. Despite a challenging start to the 2023-24 season for both Sterling and Chelsea, the player remains focused on his role in the team and his responsibilities on the field.

As Chelsea aims for success in the new season, Raheem Sterling's determination to regain his top form could play a crucial role in helping the club achieve its goals. With new signings and continued investment, the expectations for Sterling and the team remain high, and fans will be watching closely to see how the player's adaptation journey unfolds.