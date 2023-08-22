Chelsea has taken a bold step in the summer transfer market by making an approach for Folarin Balogun, the young USMNT and Arsenal striker, reported by goal.com. The move comes as Balogun seeks a new opportunity and regular playing time for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old United States international had a prolific loan spell at French side Reims last season, where he netted an impressive 21 goals. With a desire for consistent football, Balogun is expected to make a move away from Arsenal before the summer transfer window closes.

While potential suitors have been deterred by Arsenal's high asking price, which could reach as much as £50 million ($64 million), Chelsea seems undeterred. The Stamford Bridge club is reportedly ready to intensify its interest in Balogun as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

Chelsea's move for Balogun comes at a time when they are dealing with injury setbacks. New signing Christopher Nkunku has been sidelined due to injury, and Armando Broja is in the process of recovering from knee surgery. The addition of Balogun could provide much-needed depth and firepower to the squad.

Despite being under contract with Arsenal until 2025, Balogun is keen to explore new opportunities. With competition for starting spots at Emirates Stadium, including players like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Balogun is looking to secure a transfer that would grant him a more prominent role outside of North London.

Folarin Balogun's move to Chelsea could mark a significant chapter in his career, as he seeks to establish himself as a key player at a top-level club. As the summer transfer window draws to a close, discussions between the player, Arsenal, and Chelsea are anticipated to shape the future of Balogun's career path.