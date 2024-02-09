Liverpool's Curtis Jones has raised eyebrows and taken a swipe at Arsenal for what he perceives as the Gunners mimicking their celebrations

Liverpool‘s Curtis Jones has raised eyebrows and taken a swipe at Arsenal for what he perceives as the Gunners mimicking Liverpool's post-match celebrations, reported by GOAL. After Arsenal secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League, their players, and notably manager Mikel Arteta, engaged in euphoric celebrations in front of their supporters. Arteta even went on to perform Jurgen Klopp's trademark fist-pump celebration.

Curtis Jones, however, wasn't impressed and accused Arsenal of “copying” and “stealing” Liverpool's distinctive celebration style. Speaking to the BBC, Jones stated, “The gaffer, the way he fist pumps the crowd, that’s kind of our thing. If they want to be stealing our stuff, it shows we’re on the right path if they’re copying us. They can have their moment and stuff, but there’s a long way to go.”

Despite the focus on the post-match celebrations, Arsenal's performance during the match itself received less attention. With goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard, Arsenal delivered a standout performance against Liverpool, reigniting their chances in the title race.

The Gunners now find themselves in a position to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title. However, with no more head-to-head encounters scheduled between Arsenal and Liverpool this season, both teams must redirect their focus to upcoming fixtures. Liverpool is gearing up to face Burnley on Saturday, February 10, while Arsenal is set to clash with West Ham on Sunday, February 11. As the battle for the title intensifies, each team will be vying for crucial points to bolster their championship aspirations.