Chelsea‘s captain, Reece James, has shared insights into his ongoing recovery from injury, expressing his eagerness to return to action while emphasizing the importance of a cautious and safe rehabilitation process, reported by GOAL.

James, 23, has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons. Notably, he missed the 2022 World Cup with England and spent a significant portion of the 2022-23 season on the sidelines due to various injuries. This season, he started brightly, even taking up the captain's armband under manager Mauricio Pochettino, but his return was cut short after sustaining an injury following Chelsea's Premier League opener against Liverpool.

Speaking about his recovery journey, James said, “It’s been a tough few weeks for me since suffering an injury after the first game. My job is to play football, and I want to be able to help the team, but I can’t do that at the moment, so right now my job is to get fit as quickly and as safely as possible.”

While expressing his eagerness to return to action, James stressed the importance of timing his comeback carefully to ensure a complete recovery and to avoid potential setbacks later in the season.

“I want to get back out there soon, but it’s also important to make sure that it’s the right moment so that when I do come back, I’m in a position to continue the season without any problems later on,” said James.

Chelsea's start to the 2023-24 season has been challenging, with disappointing results leading them to 14th place in the Premier League table, having secured just one win in six league matches. The team is eager to turn their fortunes around, and Reece James's return to full fitness is expected to provide a significant boost.

While Chelsea awaits their captain's return, they are set to face Brighton in a Carabao Cup third-round clash on Wednesday, aiming to kickstart their campaign with a positive result.