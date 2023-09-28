Chelsea‘s Nicolas Jackson has added to the club's injury concerns after being spotted wearing a splint on his wrist following the Carabao Cup match against Brighton, reported by GOAL.

Jackson played a crucial role in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup's third round, scoring the decisive goal. However, the 22-year-old Senegal international was substituted late in the game, with Armando Broja taking his place.

After the match, concerns arose regarding Jackson's fitness as he was seen wearing a protective cast on his right arm. Chelsea fans will be hoping that the cast is merely a precautionary measure, allowing Jackson to continue playing as the central striker.

Chelsea has been grappling with injury issues in recent times, with several key players sidelined. Christopher Nkunku is currently ruled out due to injury, and Armando Broja is still working his way back from a long-term injury absence. The Blues have been struggling in the Premier League, accumulating just five points from their first six games of the season.

Jackson, who was signed for £32 million ($39 million) from Villarreal in the summer, has become an important part of Chelsea's attack. With limited attacking options available, Chelsea will be keen to have Jackson return to action as soon as possible.

Chelsea's next match is a derby clash against Fulham on Monday. Additionally, they have been drawn against Championship side Blackburn in the Carabao Cup fourth round. As Chelsea aims to improve its performances and results, they will be hoping for a quick recovery for Nicolas Jackson to bolster their attacking options.