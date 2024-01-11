Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino faces a crucial juncture as his managerial future hinges on the Blues' pursuit of European qualification.

Mauricio Pochettino finds himself under a watchful gaze at Chelsea, where his managerial future hinges on the club's quest for European qualification this season. While immediate dismissal isn't imminent, failure to secure a spot in continental competitions could jeopardize his position at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the Blues currently sitting at the 10th spot in the Premier League, a mere three points shy of the seventh position, the stakes remain high. The importance of clinching European football is underscored by last season's seventh-place finish, which secured Europa Conference League qualification. However, missing out on European spots this term could spark concerns within the Chelsea boardroom.

Reports from The Telegraph suggest Pochettino's present standing at the club isn't in immediate jeopardy, given the ongoing contention for European slots. Yet, the board's expectations for an improvement from last season, where Chelsea finished 12th, their lowest placement since 1994, loom large over the Argentine manager.

Opportunities for European qualification persist through various avenues for Pochettino's side. The Carabao Cup remains within reach despite a recent setback against Middlesbrough. A triumph in the competition could secure a place in next season's Europa Conference League play-off round, offering a lifeline for European football.

Furthermore, the FA Cup journey presents another gateway to Europe, with a victory leading to participation in the Europa League's group stage for the 2024/25 campaign. Chelsea's advancement to the fourth round of the FA Cup, where they will face Aston Villa, serves as another avenue for Pochettino to navigate towards continental football.

Adding fuel to the speculation mill, transfer rumors swirl around Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk, who is linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Girona striker's impressive 11 league goals in La Liga this season have positioned him as a potential reinforcement for Chelsea's attacking prowess.

As the season progresses and European aspirations hang in the balance, Pochettino's ability to guide Chelsea to continental qualification could be pivotal in securing his future at the club's helm.