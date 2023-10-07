Chelsea is closely monitoring the uncertain contract situation of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with the possibility of a winter transfer on the horizon. Osimhen's contract extension talks with Napoli have hit a snag, leading to speculation about his future.

Napoli had been working towards securing a new deal with Osimhen for most of 2023, but recent complications have emerged. The Nigerian striker, who currently has two years left on his contract, is demanding a significant wage increase and the inclusion of a release clause. The situation was further exacerbated by a recent TikTok incident in which Napoli's social media team mocked Osimhen for missing a penalty.

Despite Napoli's public expression of confidence in Osimhen's contract extension, Chelsea remains a strong contender for his services. The Premier League giants are keeping a watchful eye on developments and are prepared to make a move if Osimhen decides not to renew his contract with Napoli.

Chelsea faces a crucial decision regarding their striker situation. The club's leadership is divided on whether to address the issue in the January transfer window or wait until the summer, when more options may become available. The potential targets include Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord and Ivan Toney of Brentford, with the latter carrying a price tag exceeding £75 million and attracting interest from rivals Arsenal.

Despite the uncertainties, Chelsea remains committed to a strategic approach and will only make a move if the right player becomes available. The club is also awaiting the return of Christopher Nkunku from injury, which is expected in January.

In this high-stakes game of transfer chess, Chelsea's hierarchy is in discussions with manager Mauricio Pochettino to determine the best course of action. The club's ambition to contend for titles hinges on securing a top-quality striker, and Chelsea will not rush into a decision, ensuring they make the right move when the time is right.