Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has emphatically silenced transfer rumors surrounding star striker Victor Osimhen, reported by GOAL. Despite recent social media controversy that sparked speculation about Osimhen's future, De Laurentiis firmly asserted that the Nigerian striker's contract situation is non-negotiable and assured fans that there's no concern regarding his renewal with the club.

The controversy arose when the club's TikTok account shared a video seemingly mocking Osimhen after he missed a penalty, leading to tensions between the player, his agent, and the club. Osimhen's agent even hinted at potential legal action, and Osimhen himself temporarily removed references to Napoli from his social media profiles. Osimhen seemed visibly upset when he returned to training after the incident, that poured even more fuel on the speculations.

However, following Napoli's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, De Laurentiis addressed concerns about Osimhen's contract renewal, stating, “Victor is a player who makes a team on his own; it's not up for discussion. There is no problem with the renewal; everyone in Napoli is happy.”

This declaration puts to rest any doubts surrounding Victor Osimhen's future at the club. The 24-year-old, signed from Lille in 2020, has been instrumental in Napoli's success and last season's Serie A top scorer. Despite rumored interest from clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, Napoli's president's firm stance has reaffirmed Osimhen's importance to the team, quelling transfer speculations and providing reassurance to Napoli supporters. As Napoli moves forward, Osimhen remains a vital component of their plans, ensuring continuity and stability within the squad.