Chelsea begins the campaign playing against Man City. It's time to continue our premier league odds series with a Chelsea-Man City prediction and pick.

With Enzo Maresca taking the reigns for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, now is the perfect time for Man City to take advantage of a team in transition. City beat Chelsea 4-2 in a preseason game at Ohio Stadium this summer, and the game that counts might be more of the same. Maresca succeeded at Leicester with a possession-based, defensive style that emphasized slow buildup. However, the Blues have been sloppy under that system so far, and the squad is hardly ready to beat the defending Premier League champions.

City had a quiet summer on the transfer market, and several of its stars rested during the preseason to recuperate from EURO 2024 and Copa America. However, the winners of the last four league titles still sport a formidable squad from top to bottom, headlined by world-class striker Erling Haaland. Chelsea, on the other hand, has spent money, but not particularly wisely. It still doesn't have a traditional striker, and that will prove fatal for it against the league's top teams.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Man City Odds

Chelsea: +290

Man City: -115

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 goals: -197

Under 2.5 goals: +144

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:15 AM PT

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:15 AM PT

TV: NBC/Telemundo

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea will only win if Man City beats itself. The Blues' defense will have to be nearly impenetrable against the Avengers-like lineup of Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden. Maresca has to figure out his permanent first-team defense, with Axel Disasi and Marc Cucurella expected to be anchors. Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are expected to rotate in as well, but it may take time for personnel to gel with the new system. This squad is talented enough to win against mid-tier sides whilst figuring itself out but beating City will take a miracle. Chelsea would have to execute a pacy counter-attack to catch City by surprise, but that would be difficult to organize this early in the Maresca era.

Why Man City Will Win

As if having the better team wasn't enough, Guardiola may also be privy to Maresca's tactics. Maresca used to be Guardiola's assistant coach at City, so the latter gaffer will be no stranger to the former's complex system. Additionally, while Cole Palmer is a promising talent, he may have trouble breaking through against Ruben Dias and company. Haaland continues to be unstoppable and will constantly stress Chelsea's backline. City doesn't have any of the new-look tactical issues that Chelsea has, as Guardiola has been established with the club for years. Players like De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva know the program inside and out, and they should be able to create chances regularly.

Final Chelsea-Man City Prediction & Pick

There's not much to like about Chelsea in this one. City might have a harder time defending the title this year, but it won't be because of this game. Expect Guardiola's men to score multiple goals, while the Blues only get one back at the most. Maresca may settle into the job and string wins together eventually, but this is unfortunate scheduling for his side.

Final Chelsea-Man City Prediction & Pick: Man City ML (-115)