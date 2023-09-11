After five long years without new music, the music icon and award-winning singer Cher has finally decided to break the silence to drop a one-of-a-kind album to which she has mentioned she has always wanted to do before.

Cher has been attending events, parties, and even ended up starting her own gellato business called “Cher-lato,” yet had no comment or moves in making music. It was only through a tweet that she posted last July that caught the attention of fans. In the tweet she mentions that “it's scary to make something so different,” together with emojis that people associate Christmas with.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many Surprises.

This is Cher 🎄🎅🏽Album.

Not Ur Mamas 🎄🎅🏽.

It’s scary to make something

so Different . I 💚🩷it,

One Som is one of favorites

EVER‼️‼️‼️ — Cher (@cher) June 30, 2023

The second that the “ber” month commenced this September, Cher decided to take it to Twitter and Instagram once more and drop teasers which came in the form of short clips of diamonds until finally she posted, what we can assume, is the album cover for the upcoming Christmas album simply titled “Cher Christmas.”

There appear to be three variants of the album cover. The first one is to be the official cover for the album, while the latter one posted is the Amazon-exclusive picture. The third variant of the album cover can be bought on Cher's official store.

The singer has shown her excitement for this upcoming album during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

“I'm really, really excited because there's millions of people on it, and I've never had duets. I've never had people on any of my records,” Cher told the hosts. The “Believe” singer implied that she has never had anyone else on her tracks and that the collaborations were all “last-minute” during the interview with Good Morning Britain.