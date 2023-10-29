David Fincher hasn't typically been a director to make sequels to his own films, but it isn't completely out of the question when it comes to The Social Network according to a new interview with the director.

Fincher spoke about his film, The Killer, along with his over 30 year directing career when the subject of revisiting some of his previous work on the big screen came up. It was here the director mentioned he had spoken with acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin about possibly doing a sequel to The Social Network, especially given everything that has happened to Mark Zuckerberg since the original film was released, according to The Guardian.

The director still tempered expectations, though, saying a film like that would be its own “can of worms.”

Fincher would have plenty of material to work with if he wanted to make a sequel to The Social Network after the last 13 years. Facebook, which was already the biggest social media platform at the time of the first film's release, has grown into the tech giant Meta and has expanded into fields such as virtual reality. However, Zuckerberg and his company has also found itself at the center of multiple inquiries by the US and EU regulators concerned about Meta's access, use, and sharing of people's personal data.

The next hurdle on Fincher's side would be feeling a sequel to one of the films he directed after beginning his career on Alien 3's chaotic set was worth pursuing.

He previously planned to after directing the 2011 adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, intending to adapt the next two books in author Stieg Larsson's Millennium trilogy. While Fincher and Mara were reportedly going to return, the planned sequels ultimately fell apart after various delays, script rewrites, and disagreements with Sony Pictures.