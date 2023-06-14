It has been over two decades since Chicken Run graced the screen, but the long-awaited sequel, Dawn of the Nugget, has finally received a release date and will hit Netflix this winter.

The Hollywood Reporter posted a story from Netflix's appearance at the Annecy International Animation Festival and reported that the Chicken Run sequel will be released on December 15. A short clip was also shown that introduced viewers to new characters Molly (Bella Ramsey), the daughter of Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) from the first film, and Rocky (Zachary Levi). Molly is captured and taken to a new farm. A chase ensues but the chickens left behind are left to devise a plan to save Molly.

Dawn of the Nugget will be directed by Sam Fell who directed the likes of Flushed Away, The Tale of Despereaux, and ParaNorman. The Chicken Run sequel will mark his first directorial effort in over a decade. Karey Kirkpatrick, who penned the first film in a solo effort, is joined by John O'Farrell and Rachel Tunnard for the sequel. Another returning member of the crew is Harry Gregson-Williams, who composed the music for the first film and will return for the second.

This will not be Netflix's first time slotting a big animation film for a December release. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was an awards player last year and was distributed by Netflix. The streaming service allowed it to have some festival premieres and screenings and even released the film in theaters before releasing it on its platform on December 9.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released on December 15.