Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.

Plus the Chiefs did make some solid offseason moves to give them more depth on the passing front. They’ve also got world class play-callers in Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo running the show on the sidelines. So with all this in the fold for Kansas City, let’s now discuss the two key reasons Mahomes and the Chiefs will win it all in the 2022 NFL season.

Reasons why Chiefs will win Super Bowl in 2022 NFL season

2. Kansas City made key acquisitions in the offseason

Despite enduring the loss of Hill during the 2022 NFL offseason, the Chiefs still got a whomping six draft picks in return from the Miami Dolphins. On top of that, the Chiefs also drafted Sky Moore and signed Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to add more depth at wide receiver. Between Moore, Smith-Shuster, Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs will boast a deep and dynamic aerial assault that’s bound to pick apart opposing secondary’s on a weekly basis.

1. Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL

Despite falling short of a return to the Super Bowl last season, Patrick Mahomes is still without a doubt the best quarterback in the game. Mahomes’ innate ability to read the defense, improvise, and move the ball around will be the driving force behind Kansas City’s success during the 2022-23 NFL campaign. His arm strength and accuracy is matched by few if any quarterbacks in the league and Mahomes has always had a knack for coming through in the clutch.

Even though he’ll have to adjust with his previous go-to guy in Hill no longer in the fold, Mahomes will still find a way to make the most of what he has to work with. Plus Kelce will be there and he and Mahomes have connected for big scores on several occasions. The trio of Moore, Smith-Schuster, and Valdes-Scantling will also give him more looks at receiver and allow him to continually expand his game and become a more well-rounded playmaker in the pocket.

Mahomes is also one of the premier dual-threat QB’s in the NFL and he’s never failed to showcase his elusiveness and maneuverability in crunch time. With all these attributes and a championship pedigree at his disposal, Mahomes has proven himself as the best player at the position and the Chiefs will continue benefit from this throughout the year.

All-in-all, the Chiefs still have a winning formula in place to capture another Super Bowl. In their relentless pursuit of capturing their second title in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs will definitely be a tough out for anyone they cross paths with. Now that they’ve undergone a few roster changes, the Chiefs know that they’ll have their work cut out for them. On the flip side, they’re only a few seasons removed from their last title run and with Mahomes still under center and Andy Reid as their head coach, the Chiefs are in prime position to win it all once again.