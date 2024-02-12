Travis Kelce had the perfect celebration after Super Bowl win.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back on top of the football world after they just dismantled the Super Bowl hopes and dreams of the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-22 overtime win Sunday night in Las Vegas. And speaking of the Sin City, Kelce had the perfect celebration on stage during the Super Bowl presentation.

"VIVA LAS VEGAS!" Travis Kelce and the Chiefs about to go WILD in Vegas after the #SuperBowl win 🍻🔥pic.twitter.com/D8APwUfhwZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs had their backs against the wall early in the game, with Kelce and company trailing the 49ers by seven points at the end of the first half. After outscoring the 49ers in the third quarter, 10-0, San Francisco turned the table again on Kansas City in the fourth period to tie the game and force overtime. The rest was history, as Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a game-winning drive that concluded with a memorable Mecole Hardman TD reception.

Kelce, Chiefs back on top of the NFL world again

Kelce also made his mark on the game. He finished with a game-high 93 receiving yards on nine receptions and 10 targets. He was not able to find the end zone, but Kelce made a crucial catch late in regulation when the Chiefs were looking to stay alive.

The nine-time Pro Bowl tight end and now three-time Super Bowl champion has plenty to celebrate after helping the Chiefs strengthen their case as an NFL dynasty. It will be another long offseason of celebrations for Kansas City, which also just became the first franchise since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the early 2000s to win back-to-back Super Bowls.