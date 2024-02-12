Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a romantic moment after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP award, while Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared a romantic moment after the victory.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Chiefs Super Bowl win 🫶

Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared a video of the first moment Kelce saw Swift after the game.

Swift and Kelce have received some backlash from fans, but none of it is really their fault. All they have done is continue to excel in their professions while dating one another. However, many Chiefs broadcasts have focused on Swift, which has led to complaints from fans who simply want to watch football.

Swift's passion for the Chiefs and Kelce is admirable, however. She was clearly ecstatic when Kansas City sealed the victory in overtime. And the two were overjoyed to see one another after the contest.

Chiefs, Travis Kelce win another Super Bowl

The Chiefs have firmly established their dynasty. Kansas City, despite having a down regular season, still found a way to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City's defense stepped up this year, and Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the offense handled the rest.

Although Kelce and the Chiefs have refused to say his relationship with Swift has been a distraction, it has been one of the most discussed topics this season. Kelce has constantly been asked about Swift, and he's remained patient for the most part despite the consistent questions about his private life.

In the end, Travis Kelce is on top of the world at the moment. He's dating Taylor Swift, just won his third Super Bowl, and is one of the best tight ends in NFL history.