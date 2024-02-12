After Patrick Mahomes's outstanding display in Super Bowl LVIII, Colin Cowherd spoke candidly about the greatness of Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes's performance in Super Bowl LVIII perfectly encapsulated his greatness and Colin Cowherd took to his podcast The Colin Cowherd Podcast to talk about it. Mahomes finished the game with 333 yards passing and two touchdowns while also leading the Chiefs in rushing with 66 yards on 9 attempts.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have put a lot of people on the shelf… [The Chiefs] don't even have a number 1 wide receiver… It’s almost discouraging for other teams.” Colin Cowherd on Mahomes' dominance 🔥 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/lofCJMIiOJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

Cowherd spoke about how the Chiefs' greatness is domineering in itself and even halts the success of other great teams a la Tom Brady with the Patriots.

“ We are looking Brady and Mahomes have just put a lot of people on the shelf. I mean, think about this. What did big Ben do his last eight, ten years? Like he just disappeared into the ether. I feel bad for the sport because. Like I watch Brady win so many close games over more talented Ravens teams or a more talented Bronco team, or I look at this Kansas City team, it's almost discouraging because everybody around the team's going, well, sh*t, they don't even have a number one receiver. I mean, Rice really, to me, feels like a great two, but can be a one. I look at football right now. It would not shock me if both of these teams are back. Big squishes average.”

The Chiefs' road to the championship wasn't easy. They faced off against an exciting Dolphins team on the road in the Wildcard round and vanquished perennial foe the Bills in Buffalo. They then escaped Baltimore with a victory over two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and secured their place in history with an impressive overtime victory over the 49ers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to what he believe helped the Chiefs achieve this amazing feat.

“It's tough to [do] back-to-back-to-back [long] seasons,” Reid said. “We've played a lot of football games. You've got to work through that mentally. That's not an easy thing. … What you get is everybody's best shot. You've got to bring it every week. To be in this position, that tells you a little bit of something about the mental makeup of this team.”

The Chiefs now become the first team since the Patriots in the 2003 & 2004 seasons to repeat as champions. And, per Patrick Mahomes in a quote obtained by ESPN on Monday, they're eying the covenant “three-peat”.

“It [would be] legendary. No one's ever done it and we knew it's legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that. We've got to continue to play our best football. We'll celebrate these next few weeks and then we'll get right back at it.”