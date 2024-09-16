Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco reportedly suffered a lower-body fracture injury during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

“Chiefs star RB Isiah Pacheco, who left the stadium in a walking boot and crutches, fractured his fibula based on initial tests, sources say,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network Monday morning.

Rapoport also noted that there will be more details to come upon further examination of Pacheco's injury, but for now, it appears that the tailback will be out for a while.

“More information coming to determine severity and associated damage, but Pacheco is set to miss real time.”

Pacheco left the Bengals game late in regulation, with many fearing that his injury would lead to a long-term absence, especially after he was seen departing the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in crutches.

In a follow-up update by Rapoport, he said that Pacheco is likely going to hit the Injured Reserve.

A trip to IR would mean at least four weeks of absence for Pacheco. That could be determined soon, with Adam Schefter of ESPN noting that the 25-year-old product of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program is “undergoing additional testing today to determine the full damage.”

This is another blow to the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes-led offense. The Chiefs have already placed wide receiver Hollywood Brown on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Brown is also not expected to return at any point for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Pacheco carried most of the load on the ground for the Chiefs versus the Bengals, rushing 19 times for a total of 90 yards. No other Chiefs player had more than seven rushing attempts in Kansas City’s otherwise thrilling 26-25 win over Cincinnati. In two games played in the 2024 season thus far, Pacheco has massed 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 34 rushing attempts.

With Pacheco trending toward missing considerable time due to his injury, the Chiefs will be forced to ask more from his backups, particularly rookie Carson Steele and veteran Samaje Perine. Steele had seven carries for 24 rushing yards against the Bengals, while Perine only had one touch overall for three receiving yards. He inked a two-year deal worth $3.73 million with the Chiefs in 2022 after he was taken by Kansas City in the seventh round of the that year's NFL draft as the 251st pick overall.

The Chiefs are also still weeks away from getting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire eligible to play after he was placed on the non-football illness list by the team earlier this September.

The 2-0 Chiefs, who beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, are set to play their next two games away from Arrowhead Stadium. They will swing by Georgia for a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 before heading west to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Chiefs fans, fantasy owners in shambles over latest Isiah Pacheco injury news

“I have Pacheco and CMC in fantasy,” said X (formerly Twitter) user @BayAreaTrev said. “I am cooked.”

“Carson Steele or CEH time,” wondered @TerpRecruiting.

“Two weeks in and we already got an All-Pro caliber roster of injured guys,” commented @spoonlocks.

“Just cancel my fantasy football season (get better 10).” – @Wyatt_S7

“Damn. Praying for a fast recovery 🙏🏽Hope that white boy RB can pick up the slack” – @The_BroDad

“Not good for the Chiefs. Down Hollywood Brown and now Isaiah Pacheco – the energizer bunny…” – @CooperMcCoyRE