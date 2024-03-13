The son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, Britt, was involved in a crash back in 2021 after reportedly driving under the influence. That crash injured several people, including a then-five-year-old girl who suffered a traumatic brain injury. On March 1, Britt Reid's jail sentence was reduced and now the mother of the little girl breaks her silence on that decision.
Felicia Miller, the mother of the little girl who suffered the brain injury, claims that her family “didn't get (any) justice,” according to Greg Rosenstein of The Athletic. The sentence reduction of the crash is not sitting well with Miller.
“We didn't get (any) justice. We went to court, we (were) told, ‘You're going to get justice.' He's put away for a year and about three months. So we didn't get justice. It's not enough.”
Miller didn't hold back when discussing the incident involving Britt Reid. She goes on to claim that justice was not served and doesn't like the idea of the former Chiefs coach being on house arrest in the comfort of his home.
“I know they say sometimes you have to forgive and forget to move on. But looking at my baby every day and seeing my daughter, how she has to live, and then seeing how he could be back at home, comfortable.”
Reports indicate that Reid's blood-alcohol content was well above the legal limit when he struck two vehicles. The crash put Felicia Miller's daughter into a coma for 11 days and she spent two months in the hospital after the incident. Britt Reid's crash also involved a four-year-old child who did not sustain life-threatening injuries.