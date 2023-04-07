Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison after crashing into two parked cars while under the influence in 2021, and the police video was leaked on Friday, according to TMZ Sports.

In the video, Reid appears to be fully aware of his surroundings, asking police about the status of five-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered life-changing brain injuries in the wreck.

The footage itself was captured on a Kansas City Police Dept. dash camera at approximately 9:30 PM EST on Feb. 4, 2021, per TMZ. Reid crashed his pickup truck into the back of a stopped car on the freeway, very close to the team’s practice facility.

The son of Andy Reid, Britt worked on the team staff until the incident, and obeyed all of the cop’s commands in the video. Reid was charged with a felony DWI, pled guilty in Sept. 2022, and was sentenced to three years in prison on Nov. 1, 2022.

“At the sentencing hearing, Britt said he was sorry for his actions…telling the courtroom, ‘Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,'” wrote TMZ Sports on Friday.

“Days after the crash, authorities said in court documents Britt had a BAC of .113 moments after the wreck, well above the .08 legal limit. They also said they were able to determine he was going 82.6 MPH in a 65 MPH zone just seconds before the crash, and had reached 83.9 MPH at the time of impact.”

Ariel Young suffered severe brain injuries in the crash which she is still dealing with today. In late Nov. 2021, the Chiefs announced they would pay for all of the medical expenses, giving her medical care and providing her and her family with long-term financial stability.

Britt Reid required emergency groin surgery for an injury sustained in the car crash, which he can be seen complaining about in the video.