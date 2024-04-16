The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is living it up as a three-time Super Bowl champ, but he also has strong ties to the game of baseball. Recently, ex-baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez remembered his time spent with Mahomes with comments about what he called the “worst advice ever” he shared with him when Mahomes was a youngster.
The comments came during a period in which Patrick Mahomes snapped back at Taylor Swift haters. The Chiefs have also been dealing with the fallout from Rashee Rice's arrest, which drew important comments from Coach Andy Reid.
Rodriguez's comments, made as Mahomes made it to the Time 100 list, have shed light on a relationship between two athletes that few had any clue about.
Alex Rodriguez's ‘worst advice' for Patrick Mahomes
Rodriguez's comments were shared in an article from ChiefsWire.
“Patrick Mahomes has always had the heart of a champion,” Rodriguez said. “I remember Pat as a young kid, coming to practice with his dad to set up baseballs for me and my teammates. I distinctly remember giving him the worst advice ever: ‘Don't play football. The money's in baseball.'
“I'm happy to be wrong and glad he didn't listen!” Rodriguez added. “Patrick's legacy will live on far beyond his playing days. And, as evidence by his back-to-back Super Bowl wins, he's not done yet!”
Patrick Mahomes' NFL, baseball story
As great as the Chiefs' QB Mahomes has been in the NFL, he had a chance to be equally successful in baseball if he had stuck with it.
Mahomes would have had to work his way up from the bottom of the 2014 MLB Draft, but he had an opportunity to become a Major League Baseball player after he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round. Mahomes did not have much experience in college baseball at Texas Tech, however. He barely played before he was selected and ended up becoming one of the best NFL QBs of all-time instead.
Mahomes still looks back on his college baseball career with gratitude but also a realistic attitude as the Chiefs star was far from successful during that time period.
Patrick Mahomes once pitched in a game while at Texas Tech and he exited with an ♾ ERA 😅 Everything seems to have worked out for him though pic.twitter.com/Eug1bDPARv
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 3, 2021