The 2023-24 NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs was a whirlwind adventure. In a season with plenty of storylines, perhaps none was bigger than the romance between global superstar Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Some still question whether the attention Taylor Swift brought to the NFL and the Chiefs was more distraction than a benefit, despite the fact that Kansas City won the Super Bowl and NFL viewership was at an all-time high.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke on a wide variety of topics in a recent feature on Time.com, including the supposed Taylor Swift destruction narrative.
According to Mahomes, the Chiefs “went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase.”
Mahomes quickly squashed the rumor that the attention from Taylor’s fanbase distracted the team from winning football games.
“We just embraced it,” Mahomes said. “We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that.”
Head coach Andy Reid believes that Mahomes took the right approach with his leadership throughout the season. “He had patience,” Reid said. “But the player that he was teaching understood the urgency of getting it done. He just speaks the truth. There's not a lot of sneaking-around-the-chicken-coop-type stuff. Had he handled it differently, I don't know if things would have turned out the way they did.”
When did Patrick Mahomes first meet Taylor Swift?
But when did Mahomes and Swift formally meet?
It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are close friends. As such, Mahomes was one of the first people Kelce introduced Swift to, specifically after the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears. But this in fact wasn’t their first meeting — Swift remembered meeting Mahomes very briefly at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” Mahomes said on Swift. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.”
Swift also eventually met Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes. The two women are now close friends after having shared several exciting football games together in the teams’ suite through the 2023 season. The broadcast enjoyed showing the pair celebrating touchdown passes from Mahomes to Kelce.
“She’s never not working,” says Mahomes. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks. Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”
The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt an historic three-peat in the 2024 season, aiming to be the first franchise in league history to win the Lombardi Trophy three seasons in a row. Taylor Swift and her fans will be cheering right along with Chiefs Kingdom as the franchise attempts to make NFL history.