Andy Reid saw a moment in 2019 and knew that Patrick Mahomes was him.

A dynasty was born during Super Bowl 58. The San Francisco 49ers had all the weapons in Trent Williams, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Nick Bosa among other big names but they were all stopped by Patrick Mahomes. Before the Kansas City Chiefs' emotions had settled, Andy Reid dropped a huge revelation about his star quarterback and the legend himself, Tom Brady, via Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.

“I was there when Tom Brady said I'm turning the keys over to you. He did it right in our locker room. And so I think Tom is as proud as anybody,” Andy Reid said about what happened after the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the 2019 AFC Championship game.

Brady might have handed the keys over and Patrick Mahomes unlocked the doors to greatness immediately. The Chiefs would win the Super Bowl in the following year to avenge their loss to the Patriots. However, the greatest quarterback of all time came back with a vengeance. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the Chiefs the following year.

Brady would not get close to the Super Bowl again after that. It was all Mahomes. After he beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Mahomes continues to chase greatness. The path started when they stamped a dynastic reign over the league with this win. It will only get harder as Joe Burrow gets back from injury and other teams remain hungry to win the big game for their franchise.