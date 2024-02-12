Patrick Mahomes gave an honest response when asked about the Tom Brady comparisons after the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Should Patrick Mahomes be included in the GOAT conversation after the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers? Mahomes has often been compared to Brady over the years, and he addressed those comparisons following Kansas City's big win on Sunday, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“To me it's always going to be tough because Brady beat me in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “That's one thing I'll always have in my head.”

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. However, Mahomes is still developing a GOAT argument.

Patrick Mahomes' greatness

Mahomes is one of only three players to have won at least three Super Bowls and two MVP awards by age 28, via PFF. Brady and Joe Montana are the other two.

Mahomes and Brady's statistics by age 28 look quite similar as well, per StatMuse.

Playoff stats before turning 30: Mahomes— Brady—

5,135 YDS 3,217 YDS

41 TD 20 TD

8 INT 9 INT

3x SB Champ 3x SB Champ

3x SB MVP 2x SB MVP Mahomes is only 28. pic.twitter.com/82eIovOwP7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 12, 2024

Mahomes has been better than Brady in some areas to begin his career. However, what made Brady great was his longevity. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback played until he was 45 years old, and performed at a high level into his 40's.

Patrick Mahomes still has a long way to go if he wants to surpass Tom Brady as the greatest player of all-time. He's certainly on the right trajectory, however.

In July, Mahomes discussed the Brady comparisons as well. His comments address his mindset, and he understands just how great Brady was. But Mahomes has confidence in himself.

“I’ve had a great start,” Mahomes said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I’ve been put in a great situation early in my career. Not a lot of guys get to be put in this type of situation. But I have a long ways to go. I know I’m going into year seven, but Tom did it until he was 45 years old. I’m 27, so I know there’s a long ways to go before I can even be put in that conversation. I just got to continue to work and get better year in and year out.”

Patrick Mahomes has certainly continued to work hard, and the results displayed themselves once again in Super Bowl 58. Do you think Mahomes will surpass Brady in the GOAT conversation someday?