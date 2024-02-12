The Chiefs deserve all the praise they are getting...

The whole sports world is in awe of what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just accomplished in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday night, beating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling affair to bag their second straight championship. Even Luka Doncic and several NBA stars were simply amazed by the remarkable performances throughout the night.

Kansas City became the first team since the 2004 and 2005 New England Patriots squads to win the Super Bowl in back-to-back years, and they did so in incredible fashion after coming back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime. A Mahomes TD pass to Mecole Hardman sealed the deal for the Chiefs in overtime after the 49ers scored with just a field goal during their chance on offense.

Following the incredible battle and big win for the Chiefs, NBA stars took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the win. Plenty of praises headed towards Mahomes' way, including one from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. As some fans might know, Mahomes is a huge Mavs fans.

Doncic gave a shoutout to Mahomes with a goat emoji, suggesting that he's the “greatest of all time.”

Mf Mahomes — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 12, 2024

P Mahomes will become the goat soon, it’s guaranteed. Congrats Chiefs. #SuperBowl2024 — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 12, 2024

Other NBA players such as Alex Caruso were simply in disbelief of how goof the Chiefs are, while some sent their congratulatory messages to the back-to-back champs.

Chiefs are inevitable.. — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 12, 2024

Wow!! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) February 12, 2024

Great game. We were definitely entertained. Congrats to the chiefs. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs deserve all the praise they are getting for sure. They entered the game as slight underdogs, and like what they have done throughout the 2024 playoffs, they showed that those are nothing but mere words made to be disproved.

Congratulations, Chiefs Kingdom!