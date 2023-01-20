Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most well-respected and beloved coaches in the NFL. So, it’s only right that with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, Reid will tie Tom Landry for second place on the all-time playoff wins list.

Reid is currently tied with former Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula with 19 career playoff victories, as noted by NBC Sports.

With a win Saturday, Andy Reid would tie Tom Landry for 2nd on the all-time playoff wins list. #ChiefsKingdompic.twitter.com/ZID9gXtCgd — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2023

Landry, who set an NFL record for the most consecutive seasons coaching one team (29), was beloved by Dallas Cowboys. To put Landry’s NFL record and Reid’s accomplishment in perspective, consider this:

Reid has coached in the league for 24 seasons and has only coached the Chiefs since the 2013 season. Yet, he may need just five fewer seasons to match Landry’s playoff accomplishments.

Of course, Bill Belichick tops the list with 31, leading Reid by 12 wins. Reid may not have a great opportunity to be the winningest playoff coach of all-time, but he can still greatly improve his resume with another Super Bowl title.

There’s been much speculation that the 70-year-old Belichick will retire relatively soon, with the prodding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

This gives the 64-year-old Reid a bit of a chance to catch up. Andy Reid is coaching one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history; Patrick Mahomes, a guy that’s in the prime of his career and has already won a Super Bowl (LIV).

But let’s try not to get ahead of ourselves. The Chiefs will play the Jaguars on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC.