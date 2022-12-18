By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes seemingly makes history every time he steps onto the field. This Sunday was no different, as the Kansas City Chiefs star joined an exclusive group of quarterbacks in the NFL record books. In Week 15 vs. the Texans, Mahomes joined the likes of Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees as the only four quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 35+ touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Not even Tom Brady has pulled off the eye-opening achievement before. Mahomes had two touchdown passes in Week 15 vs. the Texans, bringing him to 35 on the year with three games to spare. Last season, Mahomes recorded 37 touchdowns and he had 38 in 2020.

Brett Favre made his streak of three seasons with 35+ touchdowns from 1995-97, leading the league touchdown passes in all three seasons for the Green Bay Packers. Peyton Manning never achieved the feat with the Indianapolis Colts. It was during his four-year run with the Denver Broncos that Manning threw 35+ TDs three times in a row, doing so from 2012-2014 with a total of 131 touchdowns during that span. As for Drew Brees, the veteran QB passed the threshold in 2011-2013, when he threw 128 touchdowns across three seasons, leading the league in TD passes twice during that span.

Mahomes now joins those elite players in NFL history as the only four players to have three consecutive seasons with such statistics. In 2023, Patrick Mahomes will look to make it four in a row, and with the weapons he has at his disposal, it’s well within reason that he could stand alone in NFL history come this time next season.