By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of business in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, as they demolished the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Saturday night to the tune of a 31-13 score to come away with the No. 1 seed in the AFC. With that No. 1 postseason ticket in the bag for the Chiefs, Andy Reid is now just another top seed away from tying Bill Belichick’s NFL record, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Andy Reid clinched the No. 1 seed for the sixth time as a head coach tonight. Only Bill Belichick has clinched the No. 1 seed more often since playoff seeding was first instituted in 1975 (7 times).

The Chiefs concluded the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning all their last five games and nine of 10. With Week 17’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals getting ultimately canceled in light of Damar Hamlin’s injury, all the Chiefs needed to do Saturday was to take down the Raiders to snatch the No. 1 seed in the AFC outright.

They made it look easy, with Mahomes and company erecting a 21-point lead at the half. The Chiefs struck first with a Jerick McKinnon receiving touchdown and did not look back since, with the Raiders haplessly playing catch-up the rest of the way. Kansas City relied on its rushing attack to bury the Raiders, rushing for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Given their form and their explosive offense, Andy Reid and his Chiefs are a scary bunch to face in the playoffs, regardless of who their opponent will be next.