The NFL preseason reminds us how tough it actually is for players to make it to the pros, especially for undrafted rookies. Not only do they have to battle with the teams' draft picks, but they also have to duke it out with veterans and free agents looking for a home. Despite standing out in practice for his impressive play, Kansas City Chiefs rookie Carson Steele still has work to do to make the Chiefs roster. Just ask head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs coach made a challenge to Steele after the running back had played well in their Sunday preseason opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which they lost 26-13. In that game, he showed a lot of promise after scoring his first NFL touchdown and averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Steele's performance even made him a popular pick to replace Louis Rees-Zammit at fullback/RB4.

Still, Reid wants to see more from the young rookie.

“He's got to be a good special teams player,” the coach said. “You know, if he's going to make the team, he's got to be a good special teams player and he's got to be able to carry the football and stay aggressive like he's doing right now.”

Making the Chiefs roster

“He's learning the fullback spot, as needed,” Andy Reid said about the rookie's progress in training camp. He also added, “[Steele] had a productive day.”

On the other hand, Carson Steele himself seemed to have heard his coach's challenge loud and clear. The media asked him his reactions to his coach's comments and he had plenty to say.

“Honestly, that was kind of my main goal coming into camp,” he said to a question about his progress at playing fullback. “My main goal was to try to be like a Swiss army knife. Try do it all, type of deal. Wherever they need to put me in is where I can get in.”

His comments also came after his admission that he has never really played fullback before, because Steele's college offense at UCLA never used one. However, he has expressed his willingness to adapt to the role, noting that his playing style meshes well with the position. He also seemed excited at the idea of making an impact as part of the special teams.

“I feel pretty good,” Steele said. “I'm learning the new rules and stuff about the kickoffs, so that's a little different to me and I haven't played special teams in a little while–since like, freshman, sophomore year of college. So, definitely was something new to me and I really got to learn from there.”

The Chiefs signed Carson Steele as a free agent after the rookie had gone undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. If he continues his development and keeps his attitude, maybe he has as good a chance as any to make an NFL team heading into the new season.