The rich get richer. That is the best way to describe the Kansas City Chiefs' performance in the 2024 NFL Draft. Everyone is chasing the back-to-back champions, but the Chiefs are only improving, and we will explain how much they improved in the draft in this article.
Everyone has varying opinions on certain draft prospects, but the Chiefs clearly added some intriguing talent this year. Here are the grades for every one of the Chiefs' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Xavier Worthy, Texas – WR – First round (28th overall)
The value of selecting Xavier Worthy at the end of the first round was just okay, but you really can't ask for a better fit. The Texas receiver has blazing speed, and everyone knows that Kansas City loves their pass catchers to be speed demons. Worthy actually broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Everyone questioned the Chiefs' decision to move on from Tyreek Hill a couple of years ago, and while the move clearly paid off, considering the team has won back-to-back Super Bowls, there is no doubt that Kansas City's offense was on another level with Hill on the roster.
No one is expecting Worthy to immediately be as good as Hill, as the now Dolphins receiver is arguably the best receiver in the league and Worthy was only the fifth receiver taken in the first round. Still, Worthy's archetype is similar to that of Hill's, and another deep field threat for Patrick Mahomes is a scary thought for defensive coordinators around the league.
Worthy only weighs 165 pounds, and his selection is a little bit redundant since the team also signed Marquise Brown. Those are the only factors preventing this selection from being an A+. Worthy's selection still makes the most dangerous offense of this era even more powerful.
Grade: A-
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU – OT – Second round (63rd overall)
Since their offensive line disaster in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs have had a good offensive line. The left tackle position was an area of concern for Kansas City coming into the draft, though. Wanya Morris – a third-round pick for the team last year – is expected to be the starter, but he lacks experience, and the selection of Suamataia gives the team options.
The BYU tackle may not be the most technically sound blocker, but he is a freak athlete with great measurables. Kansas City likes their offensive lineman to be forces of nature, and Suamataia is certainly that, considering he is 6-foot-4 and weighs 326 pounds with 34-inch arms. He even recorded a 5.04 40-yard dash time, which is incredibly impressive for someone that size.
Suamataia might not play right away, but the Chiefs don't need him to. He can develop his technique and still be viewed as the left tackle of the future.
Grade: B-
Jared Wiley, TCU – TE – Fourth round (131st overall)
Travis Kelce can't play forever. The future Hall of Famer has had an incredible career, and even if he has some good years left in the tank, his play on the field is only likely to regress going forward. Getting some insurance at the position for the aging Kelce was a smart move, and Patrick Mahomes will be happy to have Kelce's eventual replacement on the roster to learn behind one of the best ever.
It is foolish to think Wiley can ever produce at Kelce's level, but his skill set is somewhat similar to the Chief's current starting tight end. Wiley obviously won't start over Kelce next season unless something goes horribly wrong, but the Chiefs have been playing 12 and 13 personnel fairly often in recent years, so Wiley could contribute to the Chiefs' title defense effort early on in a similar way to Noah Gray, a tight end who has had some big moments in recent years.
Grade: B+
Jaden Hicks, Washington State – S – Fourth round (133rd overall)
Jaden Hicks was viewed by many draft experts as one of the best safeties in the entire draft, so securing him in the fourth round gives Kansas City incredible value. The Chiefs didn't have much of a need at safety, but drafting the best player available is usually considered the best drafting approach. Hicks was certainly the best player available, considering some pinned him as a second-round prospect.
Hicks is a ball-hawking safety who can play deep down the field. He is yet another Chiefs' rookie who may not see the field a lot this season (which is the biggest critique for the Chiefs' draft class), but his potential can help Kansas City extend their dynasty well into the future.
Grade: A
Hunter Nourzad, Penn State – IOL – Fifth round (159th overall)
The starters are set for the Chiefs' interior offensive line, but they did need backup support. Hunter Nourzad has the versatility to line up at every spot in the middle of the Chiefs offensive line, which would become very important were the team to suffer an injury. He thrives in the running game, but his pass protection isn't up to par with his ability to block for runners. You'd like a Chiefs' linemen to be better in the passing game, considering how reliant the Chiefs are on moving the ball through the air.
Grade: C-
Kamal Hadden, Tennessee – CB – Sixth round (211th overall)
It was a little bit of a surprise to see Kansas City wait this long to add a cornerback after trading L'Jarius Sneed. Kamal Hadden was injury-prone in college and isn't great in run support, which caused him to fall down draft boards. He does have good ball skills, though, and the team needed to add depth at cornerback.
Hadden was very productive when he was on the field. Last year he broke up 11 passes while only allowing 12 catches before he got hurt, and he had six interceptions in three years despite being limited because of injuries.
Grade: B
C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross – OG – Seventh round (248th overall)
Kansas City double-dipped on late-round offensive guards with the hope that one of them will pan out. Like their second-round pick, C.J. Hanson has measurables that are off the charts, but he doesn't have the technique to match them. This late in the draft, though, a high-ceiling blocker like Hanson makes sense.
Grade: B