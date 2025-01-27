Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have the last laugh against the Buffalo Bills — and the Bills Mafia. On Sunday, the reigning two-time Super Bowl champions are, well, still the defending NFL champs after they victimized Josh Allen and company again in playoffs. Kansas City outlasted the Bills in a thrilling contest in the AFC Championship Game via a 32-29 score.

As the celebration started for the Chiefs, Brittany Mahomes — wife of the Kansas City star starting quarterback — shared a post via Instagram Stories, reminding Bills fans of their alleged disrespectful gesture to the three-time Super Bowl champion back in November.

“Do we remember this, Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting. So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people,” Brittany wrote as a caption for a photo of a Kermit the Frog wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey and hanging from a pole.

Bills fans are known for being passionate about their team, but just like other fanbases, some of them can go overboard when displaying their fandom.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs got the job done in the AFC title game, exacting revenge on their Week 11 road loss to the Bills and handing Buffalo yet another loss in the NFL playoffs.

Kansas City has eliminated the Josh Allen-led Bills four times from Super Bowl contention, further cementing their dominance of the AFC East team with a win on Sunday. In that contest, Patrick threw for 245 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while completing 18-of-26 passes. He got sacked twice for a loss of 12 yards but finished the game with a 111.9 passer rating — better than Allen's 104.7.

Fans have mixed reactions to Brittany's blunt callout of the Bills' fanbase, with many people online siding with her.

“I mean, this is what they are. Good on her for calling their s**tbag fanbase out,” a fan shared.

Another social media user shared the same sentiment: “As she should. People take the game too seriously. Sick.”

“Definitely weird of them to do,” a different commenter said.

From a Bills supporter: “As a Bills fan/ season ticket holder I can’t stand Mahomes’ family however this was entirely wrong and uncalled for. The vast majority of us don’t support this s**t.”

With the Bills now in the rearview mirror of Kansas City, the Chiefs will turn their attention to the only remaining game that separates them from three-peat history. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.