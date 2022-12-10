By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

USC football star Caleb Williams went viral on Friday after his rather spicy take on his comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And sure enough, while some loved his confidence, there are several others who took issue with what he said.

For those who missed it, the Heisman trophy frontrunner shared his belief that he doesn’t think there’s anything Mahomes can do on the field that he can’t. While he did share his respect for the Chiefs QB, many saw his comments as utter disrespect to the work that Mahomes has put in to reach the level he is in now.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do. I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there,” Williams said of the Mahomes comparison.

Following his comments, several Chiefs and NFL fans took to Twitter to critic Williams for his take, with many noting that he should be humble and let his game do the talking when he reaches the pro level.

“Well I bet Mahomes wouldn’t give a cocky answer like that,” one commenter said, while another one noted; “Sell yourself, but be humble?”

A third Twitter user added, “Lol set the bar a little lower bud, like Jalen Hurts wasn’t great prospect but put the work in now look. Stay quite and let the work do the talking.”

As mentioned, some people did agree with Caleb Williams. A fan noted, “I truly didn’t think we’d see another Mahomes type of arm for at least a decade but Caleb Williams is of that same tree.”

“Idk who saw Caleb Williams play this year and didn’t see Patrick Mahomes. Any other comp is disgraceful,” a second supporter of the USC football star shared.

True enough, Williams has the talent to be a Mahomes-level player or even better. But then again, he needs to put in the work and let his game show it instead of talking about it. And surely, Chiefs fans will be keeping an eye on him once he reaches the NFL.