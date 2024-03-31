Travis Kelce became a global superstar after it was revealed he was officially dating Taylor Swift. It's drawn all kinds of takes, eyeballs, and attention to the Kansas City Chiefs in general. However, former MVP-winning quarterback, Cam Newton, recently shared an NSFW take that's rarely been talked about so far.
During his show 4th and 1, Newton expressed his opinions on Kelce's and Swift's relationship. In short, Cam Newton is all for it and sent an NSFW warning for the Chiefs' star tight end.
“Don't f*** this up, Travis.”
cam newton was so real for this. travis not gonna fumble this one for sure. 😌 pic.twitter.com/EkdlP6RXrc
— 👽❤️🔥🌈✨🪩 (@tayviswarrior) March 30, 2024
Taylor Swift is easily one of, if not, the most famous women in the world. She's a global icon who has become a billionaire through being a musician. She makes much more money than Travis Kelce ever has in his life and that's the main point Cam Newton is getting at with his message.
It's not entirely clear what Newton means when he says, “Cause I'm telling you, if you f*** this up I don't think you're [gonna] come back from this.” Perhaps its the fact Taylor Swift is known for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends. Or, maybe it's the fact Travis Kelce is getting a taste of a billionaire lifestyle that he would never see again if him and Swift ever broke up.
Whatever the case may be, that's purely up for speculation. So, feel free to come up with your own opinion on the matter. But at the end of the day, the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will play out how they see fit.
Taylor Swift's impact on Chiefs, NFL, since dating Travis Kelce
Swift has brought on an entirely new audience to the league. There are a ton of die-hard Taylor Swift fans who follow her every move. More people were watching NFL games, especially Chiefs games, than ever before last season.
She was part of several moments that went wildly viral. One of the more memorable moments was when Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, stole the spotlight during the Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. It's funny to think that was the first time Taylor Swift got to meet Jason Kelce.
With that said, it seems like the relationship between Kelce and Swift is going smoothly. There hasn't been much buzz or rumors between the two since the NFL season ended. So, hopefully, they're just enjoying the offseason for now.