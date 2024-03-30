Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living their best lives as they are enjoying their downtime with one another. While the NFL season came to a close back in February after Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs added another ring to their collection and Swift has a pause in the second leg of her Eras Tour, they are taking advantage of resting now that they have a break in their busy lives.
Swift and Kelce are hanging out in the Bahamas on vacation but a source reveals that they are also using that time to “grow together.”
“Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever,” the source added.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dates Amid Downtime
In addition to their Bahamas vacay, the couple also had date night at Nobu Malibu where according to a witness, the singer was a sight to see in full glam.
“Taylor walked into Nobu Malibu at around 4 p.m. She looked more phenomenal up close than you'd ever imagine. She had a lot of security with her when she walked in through the front and was in full glam, and looked completely date ready,” diner Brandon Chreene told the publication.
Chreene added, “She was escorted to the back part of the restaurant and smiled at everyone. The energy was everything. It was like the entire room stopped and all eyes were on her.”
While the couple has been enjoying their outings, they also love to stay at home with one another and spend “quality time together and with friends and family.”
“They're focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”
The source continued: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”