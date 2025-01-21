A resurfaced TikTok from former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Stefanie Hills revealed one of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s gameday traditions.

In the TikTok, Hills revealed that Swift would “always” meet Kelce by the players' locker room. This led to many “close encounters” between Hills and Swift since the cheerleaders' locker room was right next to the players'. “At the end of the game, she would always meet Travis by the locker room,” Hills revealed.

After one game, Hills and the other cheerleaders “huddled” by the locker room waiting for Swift. They were hoping to get a picture with the legendary pop star.

Earlier in the video, Hills revealed her thoughts on the origins of their relationship. Hills was “confused” by their relationship given Kelce's history, including his dating show Catching Kelce.

When Swift showed up to the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in September 2023, Hills “almost pooped myself.” She had a hard time focusing while knowing that Swift was in the building.

Hills saw Swift clapping for the cheerleading team, which was “cool” for the former Chiefs cheerleader. She remembered looking up at the screen and seeing her supporting the cheerleaders.

“At that game, we performed my choreography in the end zone, and I looked up, and no joke, she was on the screen, and she was clapping. I was like, ‘She just watched our team dance and is now applauding, and she liked my choreography,'” Hills recalled. “If she didn't like it, she wouldn't have clapped. So, that was cool.”

The relationship hasn't been perfect, though. Hills voiced her frustrations with the NFL broadcasts frequently showing Swift and that the ticket prices have gone up since she started attending games.

Taylor Swift and the “Guy on the Chiefs,” Travis Kelce

The relationship between Swift and Kelce has been a hot topic of discussion since it started in September 2023. As the former Chiefs cheerleader Stefanie Hills recalled, Taylor Swift first attended Travis Kelce's game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

They were then seen hanging out and have been going steady since. During the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 13 total games, including Super Bowl LVIII.

While she has not been to as many games during the 2024 season, Swift has attended some of the Chiefs' most important games. She was just seen at the team's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

With the Eras Tour concluding in December 2024, Swift has more free time to attend games. If the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, they will head to the Super Bowl for the third straight season.

Kelce has also supported Swift in her endeavors. He frequently attended her Eras Tour shows, particularly on the European leg, during its run. He also appeared on stage as a background dancer during her June 23, 2024, show in London, England. Kelce performed during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”