Following one of the many great plays from Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Houston Texans, Taylor Swift reacted in the most honest way possible.

A fan spotted Swift, who was sitting with Caitlin Clark, during the game. After Kelce caught a crucial first down, Swift was seen exclaiming, “Holy s**t.”

With every passing game she attends, Swift seemingly becomes a bigger football fan. She is clearly getting into the games and is enjoying watching her boyfriend torch defenses.

Expand Tweet

It is also nice to see that Clark took Swift up on her offer. The Indiana Fever standout recently revealed that Swift invited her to a Chiefs game. She got to attend one of the Chiefs' biggest games of the year with the biggest pop star in the world.

Taylor Swift was present for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' big win

The Chiefs had their first game in a couple of weeks following their first-round bye week. They defeated the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, 23-14.

It was one of the best games Kelce had played all season long. Despite not playing up to his standard throughout the regular season, Kelce led the way with seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Throughout the regular season, he caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

His biggest play of the game came when he caught a 49-yard pass for a first down. Later in the game, he caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, who was falling to the ground as he threw the ball.

He seemingly turned back the clock as the postseason began. That will be important for the Chiefs as they head into their AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Swift attended the game with Clark. Now that her blockbuster Eras Tour is over, her schedule is probably clearer for attending games. The Chiefs will face the Bills, and if they win, they will go to their third straight Super Bowl.

Swift and Kelce's relationship

Since September 2023, Swift and Kelce's relationship has dominated the headlines. They have been dating and going steady since then and look bound to be “End Game.”

Their relationship started after Kelce took to his New Heights podcast to publicly call Swift out. He had attended an Eras Tour show and wanted to meet her afterward. However, she did not greet her VIP guests, and he was unable to give her his phone number.

The New Heights mention worked, as Swift later attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. They began dating around this time, and she continued to attend Chiefs games. Throughout the 2023 NFL regular and postseason, Swift attended 13 games, including their Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

In 2024, Swift attended fewer games, but she still regularly supported Kelce and the Chiefs. Swift attended seven regular season games and their first playoff game as well.

She was busy with the Eras Tour, which concluded on December 8, 2024, throughout the fall. Now, she has more time to focus on Kelce's final few games of the season.