The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their undefeated run going into a crucial Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, the Chiefs will be undermanned, given that placekicker Harrison Butker is out for three to four weeks with a knee injury. Additional insight on the development of Butker's injury has surfaced after the news.

Former NFL punter Drew Butler made a keen observation about Butker's kicking technique. He shared his thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday.

“Harrison Butker has collapsed on his left knee following through EVERY kick this season. It is a change in his technique that really caught my attention, and unfortunately it’s not surprising his left knee needs a meniscus procedure. Hope he gets healthy,” Butler wrote alongside an example video of Butker's knee collapse:

Could Butker's habit have caused the need for his procedure? Regardless of the cause, the Chiefs need Butker at full strength, as he is a valuable part of the team's success.

Through nine games in 2024, Butker has amassed 75 extra points, which ties him for eighth in the NFL. In addition, he held a 90 percent field goal percentage, a 95.5 extra-point percentage, and his longest kick was 53 yards.

Thankfully, the Chiefs have other offensive contributors to hold things down while Harrison Butker recovers from his injury, starting with Patrick Mahomes and Deandre Hopkins. Mahomes gave an eye-opening take on his chemistry with Hopkins after Kansas City's ninth win over the Denver Broncos:

“I think just kind of the wiggle that he has not only catch the ball and able to make stuff miss and get up to the field, but as well as running the routes. I mean whenever you get around a guy like that, you don't see those things often. So to be able to see that at such a high level, I think it showcases to everybody that what type of player he is,” Mahomes said, via Jeremy Fowler.

The Chiefs will continue to give their best effort despite injury woes as they continue their quest for a third straight championship.