The Kansas City Chiefs are absolutely rolling. They're the only unbeaten team in the NFL at 9-0 and look like a legitimate threat to complete the three-peat.

The defending Super Bowl champions also managed to get better at the trade deadline on both sides of the ball. Most notably, they added another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, bringing in DeAndre Hopkins in a deal with the Tennessee Titans. While some believed D-Hop was washed, he's proven his worth so far in a Chiefs uniform.

Mahomes and his new wideout have started to build some impressive chemistry and the signal-caller shed light on why their connection has grown at such a rapid rate.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“I think just kind of the wiggle that he has not only catch the ball and able to make stuff miss and get up to the field, but as well as running the routes. I mean whenever you get around a guy like that, you don't see those things often. So to be able to see that at such a high level, I think it showcases to everybody that what type of player he is.”

In three games with KC, Hopkins has 14 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. His best showing so far came in a November 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reeling in eight receptions for 86 yards and a pair of scores.

It's no secret the Chiefs have a limited WR room this season due to injuries. While Travis Kelce is always going to be the main man for Mahomes, it's nice to know he has another target like Hopkins who brings experience and immense talent to the table. It really does appear the best is still yet to come from the veteran in a Chiefs uniform.

Kansas City will be looking to improve to 10-0 on Sunday when they face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.