Jaylen Watson’s pick-six of Justin Herbert unlike any other INT in last 3 seasons

The Kansas City Chiefs were mightly tested by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. They did not look like their usual dominant selves for the most part of the contest and were circling down the drain until Chiefs rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson announced his existence to the rest of the football world with an interception at the goal line that he took to the house for 99 yards.

According to Next Gen Stats, that pick-six by Jaylen Watson caused the biggest shift in winning probability among all pick-sixes over the last three seasons.

“The Chiefs win probability jumped from 31% to 85% as a result of Watson’s pick six of Justin Herbert, a 54% increase, the biggest win probability swing on a pick six over the last three seasons.”

Jaylen Watson was a virtual unknown when he woke up Thursday. He was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. A total of 242 names were called in the draft before Jaylen Watson saw his on the board. And just like that, he is now one of the most memorable players to ever play in a Thursday Night Football game that can also be considered one of the most entertaining all-time.

Watson’s thievery at the end zone also highlights his amazing story. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Jaylen Watson was at Wendy’s working and wondering whether there was still a future for him in football.

