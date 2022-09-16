Justin Herbert takes scary hit vs. Chiefs that could put his Week 3 availability in jeopardy

Justin Hebert will surely have a painful body to deal with in the coming days after the pounding he took at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs defense Thursday night. Herbert briefly exited the game after absorbing a massive hit from Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna in the fourth quarter that left him lying on the ground for an extended period, long enough to cause massive concerns about his health.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert back in the game after this hit pic.twitter.com/YAO9bCXcbd — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 16, 2022

Justin Herbert, however, managed to return to the game shortly after. That being said, he looked out of sorts in the ensuing plays.

Needless to say, the Chargers are hoping that Herbert returning to the game and braving through the pain simply means that he is alright and just really needed a few minutes on the sidelines to gather himself and shrug off the pain.

The Chargers entered Thursday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium looking to score their second win in a row to start the 2022 NFL season and also with the mission to make a massive statement against the reigning kings of the AFC West division. The Chargers finished just third in the division in 2021 with a 9-8 record to miss the playoffs, but looked great in Week 1 when they took down the Las Vegas Raiders at home to the tune of a 24-19 score.

Despite the new-look defense of the Chargers, who traded for Khalil Mack in the offseason, the team will still go as far as where Justin Herbert takes them.

Herbert and the Chargers will have a long rest ahead of them before facing off with the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 3.