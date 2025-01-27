The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday as they took down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Of course, the victory came with a little bit of controversy. The Bills had the ball in Chiefs territory late in the game, and they got stopped on fourth down after attempting a tush push. The call on the field was that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was short of the line to gain, and the call stood after going to review. That was the turning point.

After that, the Chiefs went down and scored a touchdown that put them up by seven points. The Bills were able to tie the game after that, but a late field goal from Kansas City was the difference as they won 32-29.

Stopping the Josh Allen tush push was a major part of the game and it is the play that is still being discussed as a lot of people think that it should've been a first down. It wasn't, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spent a lot of time getting his team ready for plays just like that.

“For one I don’t blame the Bills for doing that,” Chiefs CB Joshua Williams said during an appearance on the Up and Adams Show. “They have a big strong Quarterback back there, 6’6 and 250 pounds or whatever. You know that’s usually an easy pickup right there for them. You know all the things we practiced during the week a lot of them were short yardage 3rd and 4th down. During the week he’s (Steve Spagnuolo) telling us we have to get these stops, we have to get these stops. A lot of times you get into the game and it’s not exactly what you did at practice because there’s so much other factors. You being tired, them going right to the line, and quick hiking. I think our defense just did a good job getting up there. Everybody getting in their gaps, shooting their gaps and you know we picked up the stops because of that.”

If the Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, they are likely going to have to stop some more of the tush push, and there will definitely be an emphasis on that leading up to the game. The Eagles are the team that made the tush push popular, and it's almost impossible for opposing teams to stop it. Philadelphia does it better than anyone else, but the Chiefs seem to know how to shut it down.

Philadelphia and Kansas City will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on February 9th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.