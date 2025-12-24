Taylor Swift knows how to multitask.

Swift's Eras Tour ended on December 8, 2024, in which the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. During a scene in her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, she and her dad, Scott Swift, are in her dressing room where they were seen rooting for the Chiefs.

“You got the game on?” Swift, who was wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt, asked as she entered the room.

“Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God… Thank you sir, I need them to keep running away with this,” she said.

Scott shared that he was surprised that she was now so into sports on her last day on her record-breaking tour.

“I never thought that you and I would talk about sports in my life ever,” she said. “I mean, it hadn’t happened by the time I was 32.”

“I just kind of waited,” Scott said.

Swift made her love for football known when she was a guest on her now-fiancé's podcast New Heights which Travis Kelce co-hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’” she said during the episode.

Scott wasn't the only one surprised at the singer's newfound love for sports.

Article Continues Below

“My friends are like, ‘Who bodysnatched you? What do you mean?’” she said.

“I am forever thankful for you diving into the football world wholeheartedly,” Travis said.

During her docuseries, she shared that she can “prioritize both things,” meaning her support for Travis as well as dominating on tour. She showed how good she is at multitasking during the tour where she would attend games during the latter half of 2024 and would only miss away games due to the tour conflicts. She also took an international trip from her Tokyo Eras Tour show to Las Vegas to see the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

In the End Of An Era episode, she shared that she wants to get back into hobbies that she had to neglect due to traveling, and the preparation for the tour.

“I think that after this tour, it would be nice to grow back some of the things that I’ve had to cut out of my life,” she said in a voiceover. “You just don’t have any energy for anything that seems optional. And so I’m interested in regaining some of that, ‘cause I know I used to have hobbies and a personality outside of this tour. I can’t remember what they were. I’ll let you know.”

The End of an Era is now streaming on Disney+.