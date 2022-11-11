Published November 11, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face multiple dilemmas in next year’s free agency period. Among them, they will have to make a call on JuJu Smith-Schuster’s future with the team.

Following a five-season run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster decided to take his talents to the Chiefs in March. The versatile wideout opted to come to terms with the Chiefs on a mere one-year deal worth up to $10.75 million.

Smith-Schuster has his sights set on continuing to make the most out of his debut campaign with the reigning AFC West champions. However, he does already have an eye on his upcoming free agency period, and at the moment, he is open to staying put with the Chiefs past this season.

“I would love to stay here, to be honest,” Smith-Schuster said during a press conference on Thursday. “This offense is unbelievable. This coaching staff is unbelievable. If it was up to me, of course, why not? I get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game. So, yeah.”

After a roller-coaster start to the campaign, Smith-Schuster has blossomed as of late in the Chiefs’ high-octane offense. He has combined for 325 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s last three games. The one-time Pro Bowler is just coming off of a keen performance in the Chiefs’ Week 9 home win over the Tennessee Titans, where he recorded 10 receptions for 88 receiving yards.

Through his early run in Kansas City, Smith-Schuster is pleased to be a key contributor in such a formidable offense.

“I knew it was a high-powered offense just looking at numbers,” Smith-Schuster said. “Coming here, it just, you know, last year we were kind of talking about the same thing, they were talking about it, ‘This is what the offense is supposed to do.’ And actually now being here and being in it, it’s (as advertised).”

Smith-Schuster had an opportunity to join the Chiefs last year, but he elected to instead re-sign with the Steelers on a one-year deal. To this day, he has no regrets over his call to snub the Chiefs, as he noted that he was “very, very happy with my decision last year.”

Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs are set for a Week 10 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.