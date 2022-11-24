Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs may be getting back a key player on offense. After suffering a concussion in Week 10, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

JuJu Smith-Schuster still finds himself in concussion protocol. But his returning to practice is a necessary step to return in Week 12.

In his first season with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a key contributor to the offense. Through nine appearances, he has recorded 46 receptions for 615 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He is currently averaging 13.4 yards per reception.

The Chiefs offense may need JuJu Smith-Schuster to return to the field this weekend. Recently acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a hamstring injury. This same injury led to him leaving the Chiefs Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter.

Along with this, the Chiefs offense will be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. After injuring his ankle last Sunday, he has now found himself on injured reserve. This will keep him out for at least the next four games.

With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the Chiefs offense, this group has remained dominant. Injuries aside, they have found themselves atop the NFL. They currently sit at 8-2 and are first in the AFC West. But JuJu Smith-Schuster has also played a key role in their success.

As the Chiefs take on a Rams team that is struggling in a big way, Mahomes and Kelce could be in line for another big day. But JuJu Smith-Schuster returning could make their job a little bit easier.