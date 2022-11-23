Published November 23, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, sitting at 8-2 on the 2022 NFL season, would be the number one seed from their conference if the postseason started today. However, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company gear up for a playoff run, their NFL-leading scoring offense will be without a key backfield member. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, meaning that he will miss, at minimum, the next four games of the regular season.

The former first-round pick out of LSU had been slowly phased out of the offense following the Chiefs’ game plan coming out of their Week 8 bye week, only tallying six carries and one catch since, according to Pro Football Reference. In his career, Edwards-Helaire has logged 371 carries for 1,622 and 11 rushing touchdowns, in addition to 72 receptions for 577 yards and six receiving touchdowns. By many measures, it is fair to say Edwards-Helaire has been an NFL draft bust.

In the absence of Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs will lean on the services of rookie Isiah Pachecho, whose role has been expanding lately after being removed from kick return duty. Veteran Jerick McKinnon will also figure into the mix. Hopefully, this combination of backs will elevate the production level for the Chiefs’ rushing attack, which ranks 13-worst in total rushing yards in the 2022 NFL season. Will Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid keep up their efforts in securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs without Edwards-Helaire in tow?