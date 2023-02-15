When the New York Giants drafted wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, they were hoping to add a dynamic playmaker to the offense. Unfortunately for both sides, things did not work out. In turn, the Giants front office chose to send Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Upon his arrival, the Chiefs seemingly had big plans for Toney. While he battled with injuries, he occasionally showed flashes on the field. And when the stage was at its brightest, Kadarius Toney put on a show.

As the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Toney remained silent for much of the game. But that changed in the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter of action, Toney rose to the occasion. Along with hauling in a touchdown reception, he also returned a punt 65 yards. With both plays coming at the start of the fourth quarter, it gave the Chiefs just the type of push they needed.

After the game, JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke about what Toney did on the field, and how he couldn’t believe that the Giants let him go.

“I don’t know what the Giants was doing with KT but he’s a dog. Brett Veach and Andy Reid, they know how to pick and choose who to go get for this team.” stated Smith-Schuster.

With Kadarius Toney showing up for this Chiefs offense, he seems to have found a situation he can thrive in. If all goes to plan, he will continue to be a key contributor to this offense for years to come.