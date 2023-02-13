The fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 came down to the final possession. The Chiefs got the ball back with 5:15 remaining and the score tied 35-35, so that meant Patrick Mahomes had the Eagles just where he wanted them.

#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asked if he feels he got held by #Eagles CB James Bradberry: “Oh yes. A hundred percent.” pic.twitter.com/lazgtHpYM1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 13, 2023

JuJu Smith-Schuster on if he was held: “Oh yes. 100%. Bradberry is a good player, but the call is gonna be called.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2023

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a drive deep into Philadelphia territory, but the drive reached a critical point on a 3rd-and-8 play from the Philadelphia 15. Mahomes launched a pass for JuJu Smith-Schuster that landed out of the receiver’s reach. It appeared the Chiefs would have to settle for a go-ahead field goal attempt that would have allowed the Eagles to gain possession with nearly two minutes remaining.

However, a flag for defensive holding on cornerback James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a first down and the opportunity to maintain possession and drain more time from the clock. The penalty was not a blatant one, and Eagles supporters thought it was brutal.

However, JuJu Smith-Schuster said the flag on Bradberry was legitimate and the defensive back’s actions impacted his ability to catch the ball.

After the call, Jerick McKinnon ran 9 yards and slid down at the 2-yard line. He could have made it into the end zone, but that would have given the Eagles a greater opportunity to come back. Mahomes followed with two kneel downs that lost 7 yards in the process.

On fourth down, Harrison Butker kicked the 27-yard field goal that gave the Chiefs the victory.

The Eagles were left with 8 seconds to work a miracle, and after a short kickoff drained the clock to 4 seconds, a late pass from Jalen Hurts fell far short and the Chiefs had their second Super Bowl title in four years.