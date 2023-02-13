The fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 came down to the final possession. The Chiefs got the ball back with 5:15 remaining and the score tied 35-35, so that meant Patrick Mahomes had the Eagles just where he wanted them.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a drive deep into Philadelphia territory, but the drive reached a critical point on a 3rd-and-8 play from the Philadelphia 15. Mahomes launched a pass for JuJu Smith-Schuster that landed out of the receiver’s reach. It appeared the Chiefs would have to settle for a go-ahead field goal attempt that would have allowed the Eagles to gain possession with nearly two minutes remaining.

However, a flag for defensive holding on cornerback James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a first down and the opportunity to maintain possession and drain more time from the clock. The penalty was not a blatant one, and Eagles supporters thought it was brutal.

However, JuJu Smith-Schuster said the flag on Bradberry was legitimate and the defensive back’s actions impacted his ability to catch the ball.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
Chiefs Super Bowl Fanatics

Get Your Super Bowl LVII Gear Now!

Fanatics

Chiefs, Bills, Super Bowl odds, Super Bowl

Chiefs, Bills the early favorites in 2023 NFL season

Rexwell Villas ·

Kevin Durant, Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Brooklyn Nets, Patrick Mahomes

Kevin Durant reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs’ epic Super Bowl 57 win vs. Eagles

Angelo Guinhawa ·

After the call, Jerick McKinnon ran 9 yards and slid down at the 2-yard line. He could have made it into the end zone, but that would have given the Eagles a greater opportunity to come back. Mahomes followed with two kneel downs that lost 7 yards in the process.

On fourth down, Harrison Butker kicked the 27-yard field goal that gave the Chiefs the victory.

The Eagles were left with 8 seconds to work a miracle, and after a short kickoff drained the clock to 4 seconds, a late pass from Jalen Hurts fell far short and the Chiefs had their second Super Bowl title in four years.