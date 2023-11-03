More information sheds light on the alleged physical altercation between Kansas City Chiefs' receiver Justyn Ross and his girlfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs' young wide receiver, Justyn Ross, has been the center of controversy after recently being arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident. After being placed on the Commiser exempt list, more details have emerged about the situation.

Reports claim that Ross had physically thrown his girlfriend to the ground and slashed her car with a knife, per TMZ. “Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross allegedly roughed up his girlfriend, broke her stuff … and then knifed her Mercedes during an altercation that led to his arrest last week.”

Everything happened after Ross allegedly found out his girlfriend was cheating on him. “According to the documents, the woman told cops that after Ross viewed her phone … he got in her face, pushed her, threw her to the floor, and then began throwing objects at her. The docs say the woman was seen with ‘a small scratch' on her hand following the incident.”

After allegedly throwing and breaking multiple objects, the Chiefs' wide receiver allegedly cut up his girlfriend's Mercedes with a knife. “The docs also note that two neighbors say they witnessed Ross push the woman … as well as “run a knife across” the woman's vehicle.”

Overall, this is just a bad look for Justyn Ross and the Chiefs. He's a young player in the second year of his career. He's already near the bottom of the depth chart and this alleged incident could lead to his release.

Kansas City has been relatively quiet during this time. However, when the original news dropped, head coach Andy Reid said that Ross would at least “practice” with the team, according to Fox 4.

“We’re taking in all the information and have been. He's back here, he will work today (Wednesday), and we'll just take it from there. Other than that I don’t really have any information other than what we are gathering.”

Ross is currently not playing on the team. Only time will tell if he returns to football or not.