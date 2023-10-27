The NFL is placing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List following his arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage early in the week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ross attended practice after posting his $2,500 bail but will miss Sunday's road game versus the Denver Broncos. He plead not guilty to both charges.

The 23-year-old wide receiver is accused of “knowingly causing physical contact with a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or a family or household member, when done in a rude, insulting or angry manner,” per the Johnson County, Kansas court records, via ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Although full details of the alleged incident have yet to be disclosed, the Shawnee Police Department's report says that Ross is responsible for damages of less than $1,000, which include a laptop, computer monitor, iPhone, a gold bracelet and car key. The charges were initially thought to be for an amount greater than $1,000.

Justyn Ross recorded 1,000 receiving yards in his freshman campaign with Clemson en route to winning a national championship in 2018-19. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last season but did not play a game due to offseason foot surgery. Despite entering this year as a player to watch, Ross has tallied just three receptions on six targets for 34 yards in three games in 2023.

Fans were hoping to see if the 6-foot-4 wideout could emerge as another valuable talent in an offense that still comes with some uncertainty. Obviously, though, this arrest supersedes those concerns.